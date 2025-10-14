Left Menu

Spright Agro Lands Rs 283.77 Crore Deal, Eyes Agri-Tech Expansion

Spright Agro Ltd has secured an agreement worth Rs 283.77 crore for supplying agricultural oilseeds to Naadir Traders, marking a significant achievement for the organization. The company also plans to delve into agri-tech initiatives, exploring new opportunities for expansion and innovation in the industry.

Updated: 14-10-2025 16:32 IST
In a significant development, Spright Agro Ltd, a key player in agri-commodity trading, announced on Tuesday the acquisition of a major order worth Rs 283.77 crore. The order entails supplying a range of agricultural commodities, underscoring the company's strategic ambition to bolster its market presence.

The Ahmedabad-based firm disclosed that it has finalized an annual supply deal with Naadir Traders in Mumbai. This agreement, aimed at providing oilseeds valued at approximately Rs 283.77 crore for the 2025-2026 financial year, marks a considerable milestone for Spright Agro's operational objectives.

Managing Director Akshaykumar Patel highlighted the agreement as a pivotal advancement for the company, in line with its growth strategy for its trading and supply segments. In addition, the board is now turning its attention towards agri-tech opportunities, planning to launch feasibility studies and pilot projects in this burgeoning field.

