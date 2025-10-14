Left Menu

KFin Technologies Expands Global Reach with Ascent Fund Services Acquisition

KFin Technologies has acquired a 51% stake in Ascent Fund Services for USD 35 million, marking its expansion into the global fund administration industry. This acquisition, elevating international business revenue from 5% to over 16%, brings in a team of 250 experts, significantly boosting KFin Technologies' global capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:59 IST
  • India

KFin Technologies, a key player in investor and issuer solutions for global asset managers, completed a strategic acquisition on Tuesday. The company has acquired a 51% stake in Ascent Fund Services, a fast-growing global fund administrator, for USD 35 million, becoming its sole promoter.

This acquisition is significant for KFin Technologies, with Ascent's revenues reported at USD 17.5 million for the financial year ending July 31, 2025, and managing assets worth USD 26 billion across 18 geographies. The move expands KFin's asset management reach to a global figure of approximately USD 340 billion by September 2025.

The newly integrated Ascent team, comprising over 250 seasoned domain experts, will bolster KFin Technologies' client acquisition and product offerings. KFintech, now operating in over 230 offices worldwide with 6,700 employees, aims to fully acquire Ascent by 2030, funded through internal resources.

