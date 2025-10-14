Unity over Criticism: Bengaluru's Infrastructure Challenge

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced efforts to enhance Bengaluru's infrastructure, responding to criticisms from Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Shivakumar emphasized the need for community support over constant critique, highlighting ongoing development efforts.

Shivakumar detailed initiatives, including ₹1,100 crore allocated for road repairs, identifying and fixing thousands of potholes, and retaining ₹1,673 crore for the Greater Bengaluru Authority to improve infrastructure. Major projects like the CSB-KR Puram redevelopment aim to boost the city's global competitiveness.

Biocon Chairperson had earlier questioned infrastructure issues observed by international visitors. In defense, officials underline rapid progress and criticized premature public judgments during development phases, calling for unity in advancing Bengaluru's global appeal.

