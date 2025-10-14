Left Menu

Unity over Criticism: Bengaluru's Infrastructure Challenge

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urges collective effort to improve Bengaluru's infrastructure amid criticisms from Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Major projects and significant funds are allocated to address the city's challenges, enhancing its global competitiveness and addressing criticisms surrounding road conditions and garbage concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:15 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced efforts to enhance Bengaluru's infrastructure, responding to criticisms from Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Shivakumar emphasized the need for community support over constant critique, highlighting ongoing development efforts.

Shivakumar detailed initiatives, including ₹1,100 crore allocated for road repairs, identifying and fixing thousands of potholes, and retaining ₹1,673 crore for the Greater Bengaluru Authority to improve infrastructure. Major projects like the CSB-KR Puram redevelopment aim to boost the city's global competitiveness.

Biocon Chairperson had earlier questioned infrastructure issues observed by international visitors. In defense, officials underline rapid progress and criticized premature public judgments during development phases, calling for unity in advancing Bengaluru's global appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

