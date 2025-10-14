Justice Sought After Tragic Suicide in Shimla Highlights Caste Discrimination

The Chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission, Kuldeep Kumar, led a delegation to the Shimla Police Headquarters on Tuesday. The objective was to deliberate on the suicide case of a 12-year-old Scheduled Caste boy from Limbra village in Shimla district.

The meeting follows a prior gathering on October 1, 2025, during which the Chairperson requested pertinent reports and documents. Expressing dissatisfaction with Shimla Police's performance, he issued directives to ensure adherence to the Commission's guidelines. State Director General of Police reassured full implementation of the relevant legal provisions to uphold justice and sensitivity.

The incident has spurred significant public outcry, prompting large protests spearheaded by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Dalit rights organizations. Protesters, led by CPIM leaders, criticized systemic failures in protecting marginalized communities, emphasizing the prevailing caste-based discrimination issues in India even after decades of Independence.

