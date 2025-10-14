Madhya Pradesh: A New Era of Cleanliness and Development

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded the progress in cleanliness initiatives as he participated in the 5th state-level felicitation ceremony on Tuesday. The event honored those instrumental in establishing the state as a leader in cleanliness, while unveiling development projects worth Rs 7,000 crore for urban areas.

CM Yadav attributed the success to the resolve of 'Clean Madhya Pradesh' and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating cleanliness to a national priority. He noted that competition among states fosters improvements in sanitation, placing MP at the forefront of clean Indian states.

Highlighting the state's accomplishments, Yadav said that under various schemes, the state is advancing towards becoming cleaner and greener. Impactful projects, including the Namami Narmade Yojana and AMRUT 2.0, totaling Rs 22,500 crores, aim to enhance urban infrastructure significantly.

