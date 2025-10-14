Left Menu

Agartala's Red Run: Raising Awareness for a Healthier Future

A Red Run held in Agartala aimed to raise awareness about HIV, AIDS, and drug abuse while promoting fitness. The Health Department's initiative underlined the role of community involvement in fostering healthier lifestyles for children and youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:34 IST
District-level Red Run held in Agartala to raise awareness on HIV, AIDS, drug abuse (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Agartala on Tuesday, a District-Level Red Run was staged with a strong focus on raising awareness about HIV, AIDS, and the dangers of drug abuse. The event, spearheaded by the Health Department, also sought to promote physical fitness and inspire healthier lifestyles among the public.

Officials at the event stressed the urgency of protecting children and young people from the threats posed by HIV, AIDS, and substance abuse. They reinforced the importance of community engagement in fostering a more informed society, aiming to keep these issues in the public eye.

District Magistrate Vishal Kumar highlighted the multifaceted goals of the Red Run, noting that while the district event was successful, preparations are underway for the State-Level Red Run scheduled for October 18. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to encourage healthy, active living and protect the youth from potential risks.

