Pressure Mounts for Justice in High-Profile IPS Officer Death Case

Following the death of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar under suspicious circumstances at his Chandigarh residence, a 31-member committee vowed on Tuesday to present a memorandum to the Haryana Governor. The committee accuses both state and Chandigarh administrations of failing to act decisively.

Committee spokesperson Jai Narayan announced a two-day ultimatum with specific demands, threatening further action if unmet. Meanwhile, Narayan highlighted another unexplained death—ASI Sandeep in Rohtak—emphasizing the need for prompt investigations as both cases involved Haryana officials.

Superintendent of Police in Rohtak, Surendra Singh Bhoria, confirmed an ongoing investigation into Sandeep's death, with forensic teams gathering evidence. Amid this, a laptop belonging to Puran Kumar, crucial to the case, awaits forensic examination to authenticate a suicide note implicating top police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)