Trump says India will soon stop buying Russian oil

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Friday that India will stop purchasing crude oil from Russia as part of a pressure campaign on Moscow to end the war with Ukraine.

Earlier in the week, Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him India would stop buying oil from Russia, prompting India officials to say they were unaware of any conversation. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)

