Himachal govt buys 140 quintals barley in Pangi, sets target for maize and turmeric purchase

The Himachal Pradesh government has began the procurement of barely in Pangi sub-division of Chamba district and 140 quintals of the crop have been procured from 59 farmers at Rs 60 per kilogram during the current kharif season so far, officials said.

About 20 quintals of barely was purchased from 11 farmers of gram panchayat Hudaan, 78 quintals from 24 farmers of gram panchayat Suraal, 9 quintals from 7 farmers of gram panchayat Killar, 10 quintals from 7 farmers of gram panchayat Saach and 23 quintals from 10 farmers of Sechu gram panchayat, a spokesperson said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

The spokesperson said that the government is promoting natural farming in the state and provides support price to the crops grown naturally. This initiative was motivating the farmers to adopt natural farming to strengthen their economy.

The official said that 90 per cent of the population of the state live in rural areas and the government was making policies to strengthen the economy of the rural folk.

During the Himachal Day function at Pangi in Chamba district, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced that Pangi became the first sub division of the state to promote natural farming, the spokesperson said.

The government has set a target to procure 2,371.71 quintals of maize from 1,473 farmers during the current kharif season, for which 28 collection centres will be established across the state.

The agriculture department is also gearing up to procure raw turmeric from farmers.

According to the spokesperson, 2,422.65 quintals of naturally grown raw turmeric will be procured from 1,629 farmers through 12 collection centres.

The government provides a support price of Rs 60 per kg each on wheat and barley, Rs 40 per kg on maize and Rs 90 per kg on raw turmeric grown naturally.

