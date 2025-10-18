Telangana CM slams previous BRS govt for "not issuing job notifications" during its 10-year rule

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday slammed the previous BRS government in the state, alleging that it had not issued Group 1 and Group 2 notifications during its 10-year rule. It was the "people's government" which issued notifications and filled Group 1 and Group 2 posts in just 18 months of coming to power, the Chief Minister said. Handing over appointment letters to the Group 2 selected candidates, the CM said that the statehood of Telangana was achieved with the sacrifices of the students and unemployed youth.

"The previous BRS rulers formed the government on the foundation of the sacrifices, but failed to think about the unemployed. The youth would have got jobs 8 years ago if the last government had thought about fulfilling the aspirations of the Telangana martyrs," he said. CM Revanth Reddy claimed that the family members of the BRS rulers who "only got the posts, and the entire job-seeking youth community was left in the lurch for 10 years." It was unfortunate that the Group One posts were also not filled, he said.

"We completed the filling up of Group 1 jobs and conducted the Group 2 exams successfully, soon after the people's government was formed. TGPSC has taken the responsibility of making you partners in the reconstruction of Telangana", the Chief Minister said. "We are all one. The government has faced a lot of hurdles in Group One appointments and finally brought cheer to the lives of the unemployed. The previous rulers tried to block the filling of jobs by filing cases in the courts and used social media to create hurdles. The government filled 60,000 jobs in the first year of the formation of the public government," he added.

Further, the chief minister alleged that the BRS leaders were trying to raise sentiment and come back to power. " People should be careful of such disgruntled political forces who want to come back to power with sentiment". The CM also took strong exception to politicising the food poisoning in hostels. The opposition leaders were expressing their sadistic pleasure, the CM charged.

CM Revanth Reddy also said that the sins committed by the BRS leaders unfolded. "Their own family members came out openly on the looting of the state by the previous rulers," he said.

Appealing to the newly appointed group-2 officers to work hard and serve the people in their government service, the CM said that "All the new officers should take forward the state in accordance with the TelanganaRising 2047 vision document. The officers should also not forget the responsibility for the well-being of their parents, who sweated out to provide education." (ANI)

