NDA's Show of Strength: PM Modi to hold rallies in Bihar on October 24 and 30

Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up for massive rallies in poll-bound Bihar featuring top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Party President JP Nadda. The rallies are set to kick-start after Diwali. State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal informed ANI that PM Modi's proposed visit to Bihar is on 24th October.

"In Bihar, he (PM Modi) will address public rallies at two places. His election campaign will begin on 24th October from Samastipur. From there, he will head to Begusarai and address a public rally there. His second proposed visit is on 30th October," Jaiswal said. Jaiswal said that 10 public rallies of the PM have been proposed. Locations have been identified and sent to PMO.

He clarified that the Prime Minister will not visit Bihar during Chhath Puja. "The Prime Minister wanted to come (during Chhath Puja), but the Chhath devotees may face problems after his arrival due to security and all. Therefore, there is no such programme of the Prime Minister during Chhath Puja," he said.

He further said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would conduct around 25 public rallies. Almost the same number of rallies will be done by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and top leaders. Roadmap for this has been prepared, he said. The rallies are expected to draw huge crowds from across the state, with party workers and supporters. The BJP has been busy making preparations for the events, with party officials working tirelessly to ensure that everything goes smoothly.

The rallies are seen as a crucial test of the party's strength in Bihar, where it has been working to strengthen its base ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. With the presence of top leaders, the rallies are expected to send a strong message to the people of Bihar and boost the party's campaign. Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

Electioneering has picked up pace, especially in seats going to the polls in the first phase of the Bihar election (ANI)

