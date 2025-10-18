Rajasthan CM transfers Rs 718 cr to 72 lakh farmers under Mukhyamantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday described farmers as nation builders and the soul of India, saying the food on people's plates is the result of their relentless hard work in the fields.

The chief minister was addressing a state-level function at Nadbai in Bharatpur district, where he transferred around Rs 718 crore to nearly 72 lakh farmers under the fourth instalment of Mukhyamantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

''The term 'Annadata' reflects the respect, dignity and importance of farmers in society. When our farmers prosper, the state and the country prosper. The double-engine government (in Rajasthan) is working day and night for their welfare,'' he said. The chief minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by placing top priority to farmers' welfare, according to an official statement.

Under this scheme, farmers in Rajasthan have received more than Rs 7,031 crore in the past one-and-a-half years, he said.

The Rajasthan government provides an additional Rs 3,000 to farmers under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, on top of the Rs 6,000 given annually under the Central scheme.

So far, more than 70 lakh farmers in the state have received Rs 1,355 crore through this initiative, he said.

In total, more than Rs 8,386 crore has been disbursed jointly by the Centre and the state, Sharma said, terming it a ''record amount''.

The PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana launched by the Centre reflects the prime minister's vision and approach towards agriculture, he said.

Eight districts of Rajasthan -- Barmer, Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Pali, Jalore and Churu -- are among the 100 districts selected across the country under the scheme, the statement said.

