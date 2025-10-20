Delayed Hydel Power Projects Amid Kashmir's Natural Turmoil
Jammu and Kashmir Bank's MD, Amitava Chatterjee, discusses how recent flash floods have delayed hydel power projects in the region by up to five months. While no direct impact is seen on the bank, potential cost overruns could occur. Natural calamities have severely hit the state's infrastructure and life.
- Country:
- India
Recent flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir have postponed the completion of hydel power projects by three to five months, said Amitava Chatterjee, MD and CEO of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, on Monday.
While the bank remains unaffected, there's potential for cost overrun due to these delays. The region has suffered a series of natural disasters, including cloudbursts and heavy rains, wreaking havoc on infrastructure and disrupting normalcy.
Currently, five major hydel projects with a total capacity of 3,100 megawatts face setbacks. Despite these challenges, the bank's funding remains secure, and affected companies are managing funding solutions independently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rene Benko Appeals Conviction Amidst Austria's Biggest Bankruptcy Investigation
Rene Benko Appeals Fraud Conviction Amid Austria's Largest Bankruptcy
Wall Street Shifts Focus Amid Stabilizing Regional Banks
HDFC Bank's Profit Surge: A 10% Leap Amidst Yearly Highs
RBL Bank Shares Soar Amidst Major Merger Plans