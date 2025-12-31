Daring Heist: Millions Stolen from German Bank Vault

A staggering heist saw tens of millions stolen from a bank's vault in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, as thieves exploited the holiday quiet. Police report the use of a large drill to access safety deposit boxes, impacting around 2,700 bank clients amid one of Germany's potentially largest robberies.

As officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a breach in the vault's basement wall, indicating a meticulously planned operation. Witness reports and surveillance footage revealed masked individuals in a stolen vehicle nearby, heightening the search for suspects following the brazen crime.

The financial institution was unable to open its doors to clients the following day, leaving a crowd of 200 awaiting answers. Law enforcement is determined to track down the culprits and recover the estimated loss of between 10 and 90 million euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)