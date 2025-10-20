Left Menu

EU to End Russian Energy Imports by 2028 Amidst Sanction Debates

EU energy ministers have supported a plan to stop Russian oil and gas imports by January 2028. The phased approach involves halting new gas contracts from January 2026, and existing ones by 2028. This move aims to reduce revenue to Russia, amid challenges from countries like Hungary and Slovakia.

Updated: 20-10-2025 16:21 IST
In a decisive move, EU energy ministers endorsed a plan to phase out Russian oil and gas imports to the bloc by January 2028, the Council of the European Union announced on Monday.

At a meeting in Luxembourg, the ministers agreed on a gradual cessation of new Russian gas import contracts from January 2026, existing short-term contracts from June 2026, and all long-term contracts by January 2028. This plan still requires final negotiations with the European Parliament, which is currently formulating its position.

The objective of the EU's proposal is to cut off a significant revenue stream to the Kremlin used to fund its military actions in Ukraine, as about 12% of the EU's gas imports still come from Russia, down from 45% prior to the 2022 Ukraine invasion. Despite opposition from Hungary and Slovakia, the European Commission framed the proposal to garner sufficient support from a qualified majority of EU member states.

