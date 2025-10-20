Global Drugmakers Amp Up U.S. Production Amidst Tariff Threat
Global pharmaceutical companies are rapidly investing in U.S. manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure to mitigate potential impacts from a proposed 100% tariff on imported branded drugs. Key players like Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson are committing billions, securing exemptions, and expediting new projects to curb supply chain risks.
Pharmaceutical giants worldwide are accelerating their investments in U.S. manufacturing in response to a proposed 100% tariff on imported branded and patented drugs by the Trump administration. This move has led to expedited projects, price adjustments, and direct consumer sales to shield against the financial impact.
Several industry leaders, including Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have secured multi-year exemptions by committing to U.S. investments and aligning with the new TrumpRx.gov platform. Meanwhile, U.S.-based companies like Eli Lilly, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson are pledging billions to expand domestic operations, ensuring they remain unaffected by the impending tariffs.
In an effort to reassure investors and manage supply chain risks, Roche, Sanofi, and other global drugmakers are significantly boosting their U.S. footprint. These initiatives, encompassing new facility constructions and expansions, are designed to strengthen domestic production capabilities while generating thousands of new jobs across the country.
