Rolls-Royce Targets India as New 'Home Market' with Strategic Investments
Rolls-Royce aims to position India as its third major 'home market' outside the UK, planning significant investments in jet engines, naval propulsion, and land systems. The company intends to partner with India on next-generation technology, emphasizing a comprehensive approach aligning closely with India's defense and industrial priorities.
British aero-engine giant Rolls-Royce announced intentions to expand its footprint in India, targeting the country as its third 'home market' after the UK, US, and Germany. This move aligns with a strategy to capitalize on opportunities in jet engine production, naval propulsion, land systems, and advanced engineering.
Sashi Mukundan, executive vice president of Rolls-Royce India, detailed plans for substantial investments and partnerships, notably in developing next-generation aero engines vital for India's AMCA program. Rolls-Royce sees itself as a key player in boosting the Indian Navy's electric propulsion capabilities, emphasizing the firm's global expertise and technology transfer capabilities.
The company plans to finalize agreements with Indian defense sector undertakings, including engine production for Arjun tanks and future combat vehicles. Rolls-Royce's commitment to India reflects the nation's role in the company's global strategy and the Indian government's focus on indigenous capability development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
