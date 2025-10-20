Decoding the 'Debasement Trade': What's Really Driving Markets?

The recent surge in gold, cryptocurrencies, and stocks to unprecedented heights has revived concerns about the U.S. dollar's potential decline, widely referred to as the 'debasement trade'. Despite these concerns, markets like bonds and foreign exchange project a different narrative. The evident upswing in durable assets this year is noteworthy.

Many suggest this reflects anxiety over the dollar's purchasing power erosion due to inflation. Analysts at JPMorgan, who popularized the term 'debasement trade', had earlier noted that policies under a Republican-led government could bolster gold and bitcoin, fueled by expansionary fiscal policies. However, Treasury yields tell a different story.

While the dollar had a rocky start in early 2025, it has stabilized. Data suggests investors prefer linking their fortunes to U.S. stability despite skepticism surrounding the dollar, partly due to Trump's presidency. This illustrates a complexity in global investing narratives, challenging the oversimplified 'debasement trade'.

