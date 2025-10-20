Left Menu

Decoding the 'Debasement Trade': What's Really Driving Markets?

The concept of 'debasement trade' points to fears over the U.S. dollar's decline in value due to inflation and fiscal policies. However, market data indicates mixed signals, with stable Treasury yields and a resilient dollar suggesting that investors remain cautiously aligned to U.S. financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:34 IST
Decoding the 'Debasement Trade': What's Really Driving Markets?

The recent surge in gold, cryptocurrencies, and stocks to unprecedented heights has revived concerns about the U.S. dollar's potential decline, widely referred to as the 'debasement trade'. Despite these concerns, markets like bonds and foreign exchange project a different narrative. The evident upswing in durable assets this year is noteworthy.

Many suggest this reflects anxiety over the dollar's purchasing power erosion due to inflation. Analysts at JPMorgan, who popularized the term 'debasement trade', had earlier noted that policies under a Republican-led government could bolster gold and bitcoin, fueled by expansionary fiscal policies. However, Treasury yields tell a different story.

While the dollar had a rocky start in early 2025, it has stabilized. Data suggests investors prefer linking their fortunes to U.S. stability despite skepticism surrounding the dollar, partly due to Trump's presidency. This illustrates a complexity in global investing narratives, challenging the oversimplified 'debasement trade'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom
2
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States
3
Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

 Global
4
Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025