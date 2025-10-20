Left Menu

Gujarat Announces Major Relief for Farmers Amidst Flood Crisis

The Gujarat government has announced a Rs 947 crore relief package for farmers hit by heavy rains in August and September. Various sources of funding will assist farmers in 18 talukas from five districts, emphasizing the unique challenges of low-lying areas and planning further flood mitigation measures.

Updated: 20-10-2025 21:45 IST
  India
  • India

In a crucial move to support farmers devastated by recent heavy rains, the Gujarat government has unveiled a relief package totaling Rs 947 crore. The announcement came on Monday, following high-level meetings led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, even during Diwali celebrations.

Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani highlighted the generous allocation, which combines Rs 563 crore from SDRF provisions with an additional Rs 384 crore from the state budget. This initiative is set to benefit farmers across 800 villages in 18 talukas of Junagadh, Panchmahal, Kutch, Patan, and Vav-Tharad districts.

In addressing the frequent flooding in the Vav-Tharad and Patan areas, the government is prioritizing permanent flood mitigation measures. Plans include an additional Rs 2500 crore provision, with flexibility for increases, aiming at sustainable solutions for this enduring agricultural challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

