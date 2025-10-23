Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Showcasing India's Naval Dominance

Operation Sindoor highlighted the Indian Navy's deterrent capabilities, keeping Pakistan's forces restrained. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Navy's combat readiness and strategic deployment in the Indian Ocean Region, emphasizing India's role as a significant maritime force. The operation also showcased India's commitment to self-reliance through indigenous equipment.

Updated: 23-10-2025 21:57 IST
Operation Sindoor, a testament to the Indian Navy's formidable prowess, effectively constrained Pakistani naval forces, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Speaking at the Naval Commanders' Conference, Singh emphasized the strategic success and combat readiness that underscore India's maritime dominance.

The operation deployed a carrier battle group, submarines, and aviation assets following the Pahalgam terror attack, demonstrating the Navy's resolve to protect national interests. Such decisive actions reinforce India's role as a key maritime player, fostering security and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

Highlighting the Navy's reliance on domestically-produced equipment, Singh praised India's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, signaling a shift towards self-reliance. With significant capital acquisitions from Indian industries, the Navy's actions reflect both strategic preparedness and a focus on indigenous capabilities.

