Morocco's Bold Shift: Embracing a Coal-Free Future by 2040

Morocco plans to phase out coal power by 2040 with international climate finance support. Despite coal currently forming a significant part of its energy mix, the nation targets 52% renewable energy capacity by 2030. Morocco's commitment aligns with its partnership in the Powering Past Coal Alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:30 IST
Morocco has announced its ambitious plan to eliminate coal power usage by the year 2040, contingent on securing international climate finance. This initiative was revealed by the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA), of which Morocco became a member in 2023 as it strives to elevate natural gas and renewable energy projects.

Regardless of international aid, Morocco remains resolute in reducing coal reliance by the 2040s. Official statistics indicate a decrease in coal's contribution to the electricity mix from 70% in 2022 to 59.3% in 2024, signaling a commitment to cleaner energy sources.

The North African country aims to have 52% of its installed capacity derived from renewable sources by 2030, up from the current 45%. With no new coal power plants planned, the energy minister's remarks highlight Morocco's focus on managing early retirements, reforming contracts, and fostering a just transition with climate finance aid.

