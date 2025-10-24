Left Menu

US Dollar Steadies Amid Inflation Watch and Trade Talks

The U.S. dollar remained steady as investors anticipated inflation data, with expectations that the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates. Meanwhile, upcoming meetings between Presidents Trump and Xi and new U.S. sanctions on Russian companies dominate financial discussions. Japan's policies under Prime Minister Takaichi also influence currency markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 07:07 IST
US Dollar Steadies Amid Inflation Watch and Trade Talks

The U.S. dollar held firm on Friday, poised for a slight weekly gain against key currencies. Investors remain focused on upcoming U.S. inflation data, which is unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve's expected rate cut next week.

Analysts are also keenly eyeing a forthcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, which has spurred hopes for a resolution to the ongoing trade conflict. "A trade truce is the best possible outcome, but expectations are modest," said Joseph Capurso from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

In other developments, new U.S. sanctions on Russian suppliers have driven oil prices higher, impacting currencies tied to oil imports. Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to introduce a significant economic stimulus, possibly delaying interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Demand for Constitutional status to OBC fulfilled by NDA govt, new education policy emphasises studies in local languages: PM.

Demand for Constitutional status to OBC fulfilled by NDA govt, new education...

 India
2
RJD, Cong indulged in scams, their leaders out on bail, trying to steal 'Jannayak' title of Karpoori Thakur: PM at Bihar rally.

RJD, Cong indulged in scams, their leaders out on bail, trying to steal 'Jan...

 India
3
UP's PWD Overhaul: Empowering Engineers for Rapid Development

UP's PWD Overhaul: Empowering Engineers for Rapid Development

 India
4
Mysterious Death in Party Office Shocks Local Community

Mysterious Death in Party Office Shocks Local Community

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025