Banana Protests: Farmer Strips Down to Demand Justice in Madhya Pradesh

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district are protesting over declining banana prices. A local farmer, Kishore Vasankar, vowed to remain half-naked until government intervention. The district, not covered by a crop insurance scheme, witnesses farmers facing financial losses as traders exploit prices, buying cheaply and selling high.
In Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, farmers are staging protests against plummeting banana prices, which have triggered financial distress among local cultivators.
With Burhanpur being the largest banana producer in the state, farmers like Kishore Vasankar are resorting to extremes, such as remaining half-naked, to demand government intervention.
Despite the central government's crop insurance scheme benefitting Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh's banana farmers remain uncovered, exacerbating their financial woes.
