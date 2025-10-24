Banana Protests: Farmer Strips Down to Demand Justice in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, farmers are staging protests against plummeting banana prices, which have triggered financial distress among local cultivators.

With Burhanpur being the largest banana producer in the state, farmers like Kishore Vasankar are resorting to extremes, such as remaining half-naked, to demand government intervention.

Despite the central government's crop insurance scheme benefitting Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh's banana farmers remain uncovered, exacerbating their financial woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)