Tragedy on Wheels: Devastating Bus Fire Claims Over 20 Lives in Kurnool
A catastrophic bus fire near Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has resulted in the tragic death of at least 20 people. The incident, involving a private travel bus en route from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, has prompted heartfelt condolences and pledges of support from political leaders.
- Country:
- India
At least 20 people have died in a severe bus fire that completely gutted the vehicle in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool in the early hours of Friday. The bus was traveling on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route when it caught fire near Chinnatekur around 3:30 a.m., spreading quickly from the front.
According to reports, 12 passengers managed to escape with minor injuries by breaking open the emergency exit. Those injured were taken to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment. The incident coincided with heavy rainfall in the area, complicating rescue efforts.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, state leaders, and political figures have expressed condolences and promised comprehensive support for the victims' families and injured passengers. The bus, belonging to a private travel firm and carrying 41 passengers, was completely destroyed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
