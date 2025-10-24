Left Menu

Tragic End: Family Dispute Claims Life, Another Accident Leads to Multiple Deaths

A 65-year-old laborer is beaten to death over a family feud in Amethi, as three more perish in a Varanasi collision. Authorities investigate both tragedies to uncover underlying causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:19 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Amethi village was shaken by tragedy when a 65-year-old daily wage laborer, Nirmal Kashyap, was beaten to death due to an alleged family dispute. Police, led by ASP Gyanendra Kumar Singh, reported that the midnight attack occurred on October 23.

Emergency services were alerted, and police arrived promptly at the scene, transferring Kashyap to the Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead. Initial investigations suggest familial tensions as the motive, prompting the registration of an FIR and further inquiries.

The community faced another blow when three individuals died in a Varanasi collision between a bike and a truck. Authorities, guided by ACP Atul Anjan, have launched an investigation into the incident, noting the truck's Chhattisgarh registration and the victims' origins from Mirzapur and Chandauli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

