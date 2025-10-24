Asian Markets Soar Amid U.S.-China Thaw and Wall Street Euphoria
Asian shares climbed, driven by upbeat Wall Street earnings and signals of improved U.S.-China relations. Oil prices fell due to new U.S. sanctions on Russia. Investor sentiment rose as leaders Trump and Xi plan to meet. Markets worldwide experienced growth, with Japan's new prime minister pledging economic stimulus.
Asian markets experienced a boost on Friday, fueled by positive earnings reports from Wall Street and signs of progress in U.S.-China relations. As a result, investor sentiment brightened, with the Nikkei index witnessing significant gains following Japan's new prime minister's pledge for economic reform.
Despite U.S. government shutdowns impacting economic data releases, anticipation grows for the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting, with eyes on consumer price figures set to be released on Friday. The U.S. dollar index showed a modest rise amidst other currency movements.
Furthermore, U.S. crude prices declined, influenced by new sanctions against major Russian suppliers. However, the anticipation of upcoming high-level trade talks between the U.S. and China adds to the optimistic sentiment, as a resolution in trade tensions seems increasingly likely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
