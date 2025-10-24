Left Menu

European Allies Push for Quick Use of Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

Ukraine's European allies urged quick use of frozen Russian assets to support Kyiv amidst London talks where strategies like removing Russian oil from markets and supplying missiles were discussed. EU leaders couldn't agree on using assets for loans, while Russia warned of painful responses to asset seizure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:17 IST
European Allies Push for Quick Use of Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerted effort to bolster support for Kyiv, Ukraine's European allies have called for the swift use of frozen Russian assets. This was one of several measures discussed in talks in London aimed at intensifying pressure on Vladimir Putin. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted these discussions, which included President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other leaders, focusing on strategies such as removing Russian oil and gas from global markets and increasing Ukrainian access to long-range missiles.

During the talks, NATO chief Mark Rutte mentioned that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine remains under review. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof suggested that the European Union should align with British and U.S. sanctions on Russian oil firms. Starmer emphasized the urgency in realizing the use of frozen Russian assets to finance a loan for Ukraine. Despite these talks, EU leaders, hindered by Belgium's concerns, did not reach a consensus on utilizing the assets during a meeting in Brussels.

On the geopolitical front, Moscow has issued a stern warning of a "painful response" should the assets be seized. Zelenskiy, however, expressed optimism over Trump's recent sanctions on Russia's top oil companies and commenced his latest visit to Britain with a meeting with King Charles at Windsor Castle. The King has consistently shown support for Ukraine and previously hosted Zelenskiy following a contentious meeting between the Ukrainian leader and Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

 India
2
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia
3
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

 Australia
4
Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025