European Allies Push for Quick Use of Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

In a concerted effort to bolster support for Kyiv, Ukraine's European allies have called for the swift use of frozen Russian assets. This was one of several measures discussed in talks in London aimed at intensifying pressure on Vladimir Putin. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted these discussions, which included President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other leaders, focusing on strategies such as removing Russian oil and gas from global markets and increasing Ukrainian access to long-range missiles.

During the talks, NATO chief Mark Rutte mentioned that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine remains under review. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof suggested that the European Union should align with British and U.S. sanctions on Russian oil firms. Starmer emphasized the urgency in realizing the use of frozen Russian assets to finance a loan for Ukraine. Despite these talks, EU leaders, hindered by Belgium's concerns, did not reach a consensus on utilizing the assets during a meeting in Brussels.

On the geopolitical front, Moscow has issued a stern warning of a "painful response" should the assets be seized. Zelenskiy, however, expressed optimism over Trump's recent sanctions on Russia's top oil companies and commenced his latest visit to Britain with a meeting with King Charles at Windsor Castle. The King has consistently shown support for Ukraine and previously hosted Zelenskiy following a contentious meeting between the Ukrainian leader and Trump.

