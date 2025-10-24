Indian Railways Enhances Festive Travel with Over 12,000 Special Trains and Passenger-Friendly Initiatives

To accommodate the festive rush, Indian Railways is operating over 12,000 special trains nationwide, ensuring a smooth journey for passengers. Key stations, including New Delhi and Mumbai, have been equipped with holding areas complete with all necessary passenger amenities, according to official releases.

Railway staff are diligently working around the clock to manage the influx, guide passengers, and maintain order during this busy period. With over 900 special train trips scheduled in the coming days, Indian Railways is preparing for passengers' return journeys, announcing over 6,180 special trains for their convenience after Chhath Puja.

Stations in Bihar, like Patna and Rajendra Nagar Terminal, are setting up additional facilities such as holding areas and extra ticket counters to handle increased traffic. Moreover, cultural touches, like Chhath songs playing at major stations, aim to elevate the travel experience, providing comfort and connectivity to passengers traveling home for the celebrations.

