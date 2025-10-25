Market Responses: Global Currencies and Trade Dynamics in Focus

The U.S. dollar maintained a nearly unchanged stance on Friday, following an unexpected dip after fresh inflation statistics were released. September's consumer prices grew less than anticipated, aligning the Federal Reserve to possibly cut interest rates once again next week. The Consumer Price Index saw a 0.3% increase last month and a 3.0% rise over the past year, slightly below economists' expectations as per a Reuters poll.

The U.S. dollar index settled at 98.934, a slight downturn of 0.021%, after previously dipping by up to 0.2%. Despite this, a modest weekly gain remained likely. "The headline was softer than predicted," noted Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Capital Markets. Dollar sales occurred upon the news, even as confidence was strong in advance that the Fed would lower rates, both in the upcoming week and again in December.

Global markets are also eyeing an upcoming meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping, which may potentially de-escalate ongoing trade tensions. Additionally, new U.S. sanctions targeting Russian oil suppliers have driven costs upward, impacting oil-import-associated currencies like the yen. Japan's currency weakened, touched by anticipated government fiscal stimulus and unchanged core consumer prices.

