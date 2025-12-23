Left Menu

Trade Tensions Rise: China Challenges India's Solar and Tech Support at WTO

China has lodged a complaint with the WTO against India, accusing it of discriminatory support measures for the solar and IT sectors. China alleges that India’s tariffs and incentives favor domestic goods over Chinese imports, violating WTO agreements. Consultation is the first step of this dispute process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

China has officially filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization, accusing India of implementing discriminatory support measures within the solar and IT sectors. New Delhi's policies are alleged to infringe upon WTO agreements by favoring domestic goods over Chinese imports.

The crux of China's complaint revolves around India's tariff policies and the incentives linked to domestic manufacturing requirements, which, according to Beijing, place Chinese exports at a disadvantage. Following WTO procedures, China has requested consultations as a preliminary step in the dispute resolution process.

Should these discussions fail to yield a solution, China could escalate the matter by requesting a formal panel to adjudicate the dispute. This development occurs against the backdrop of an expanding trade deficit between the two nations, as imports from China increased while India's exports declined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

