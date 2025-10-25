Left Menu

Market Climbers: Upbeat Earnings Propel Stocks to Record Highs

The U.S. stock market soared to unprecedented highs on upbeat corporate earnings and better-than-expected inflation data. Major indexes benefitted from anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts, with notable gains from major tech firms and industrial players. Stocks like Ford and General Dynamics exceeded expectations, while others like Alaska Air faced declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 01:55 IST
Market Climbers: Upbeat Earnings Propel Stocks to Record Highs

In a triumphant day for Wall Street, all three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs on Friday, buoyed by positive corporate earnings and inflation data that fell short of dire predictions. Investors were spurred by the prospect of upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw significant weekly gains not seen since the summer months, while the Dow Jones marked its largest weekly jump since June, fueled by a promising earnings season with stellar performances from companies like Ford and General Dynamics.

Highlighting the technology sector's strong showings, heavyweights such as Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet are primed to release earnings, energizing markets further. However, challenges remain for some, as Deckers Outdoor and Alaska Air reported disappointing forecasts and suffered share declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia
2
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

 Australia
3
Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

 India
4
Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fallout

Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fall...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025