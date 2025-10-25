Market Climbers: Upbeat Earnings Propel Stocks to Record Highs

In a triumphant day for Wall Street, all three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs on Friday, buoyed by positive corporate earnings and inflation data that fell short of dire predictions. Investors were spurred by the prospect of upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw significant weekly gains not seen since the summer months, while the Dow Jones marked its largest weekly jump since June, fueled by a promising earnings season with stellar performances from companies like Ford and General Dynamics.

Highlighting the technology sector's strong showings, heavyweights such as Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet are primed to release earnings, energizing markets further. However, challenges remain for some, as Deckers Outdoor and Alaska Air reported disappointing forecasts and suffered share declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)