Fuel Smuggling Networks: Cartels and Their Clever Evade-Infiltration Schemes
A petroleum tanker named Torm Agnes entered the Port of Ensenada, Mexico, with nearly 120,000 barrels of diesel disguised as lubricants, indicative of large-scale fuel smuggling linked to Mexican cartels. Ikon Midstream, a Houston-based company, played a significant role in these illegal operations, showcasing the involvement of U.S. entities in cross-border contraband shipping.
The Port of Ensenada, a hub for luxury vessels, witnessed a rare arrival with the Torm Agnes tanker carrying around 120,000 barrels of diesel.
What appeared to be routine unloading evolved into an intricate operation of cartel-linked fuel smuggling, shedding light on the evolving tactics of criminal organizations in Mexico to circumvent taxes and smuggle fuel from the U.S.
U.S. company Ikon Midstream facilitated this illicit trade, demonstrating the international ties cartels forge beyond Mexican borders to undermine legitimate energy markets.
