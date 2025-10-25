Fuel Smuggling Networks: Cartels and Their Clever Evade-Infiltration Schemes

The Port of Ensenada, a hub for luxury vessels, witnessed a rare arrival with the Torm Agnes tanker carrying around 120,000 barrels of diesel.

What appeared to be routine unloading evolved into an intricate operation of cartel-linked fuel smuggling, shedding light on the evolving tactics of criminal organizations in Mexico to circumvent taxes and smuggle fuel from the U.S.

U.S. company Ikon Midstream facilitated this illicit trade, demonstrating the international ties cartels forge beyond Mexican borders to undermine legitimate energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)