Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Ukraine Targets Belgorod Dam

Ukraine strikes a dam in Belgorod, prompting evacuation warnings due to flood risks. The attacks are part of Ukraine’s campaign against Russian energy infrastructure amidst ongoing conflict. Russia reports shooting down 121 Ukrainian drones overnight, intensifying tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:20 IST
Tensions Rise as Ukraine Targets Belgorod Dam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region reported that Ukraine had attacked a local dam, causing significant damage. The incident has raised concerns about potential flooding in the area.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, in a statement on Telegram, emphasized the risks of repeated strikes and advised residents of Shebekino and Bezlyudovka to seek temporary accommodation. These border settlements are vulnerable, given Belgorod's proximity to Ukraine's Kharkiv region, which has been a focal point since the 2022 conflict.

While Kyiv has not commented on the incident, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that it had intercepted 121 Ukrainian drones, with some targeting Moscow. This development comes as Ukraine intensifies attacks on Russian energy facilities, disrupting a significant portion of its refining capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025