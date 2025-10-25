Tensions Rise as Ukraine Targets Belgorod Dam
Ukraine strikes a dam in Belgorod, prompting evacuation warnings due to flood risks. The attacks are part of Ukraine’s campaign against Russian energy infrastructure amidst ongoing conflict. Russia reports shooting down 121 Ukrainian drones overnight, intensifying tensions between the two nations.
On Saturday, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region reported that Ukraine had attacked a local dam, causing significant damage. The incident has raised concerns about potential flooding in the area.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, in a statement on Telegram, emphasized the risks of repeated strikes and advised residents of Shebekino and Bezlyudovka to seek temporary accommodation. These border settlements are vulnerable, given Belgorod's proximity to Ukraine's Kharkiv region, which has been a focal point since the 2022 conflict.
While Kyiv has not commented on the incident, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that it had intercepted 121 Ukrainian drones, with some targeting Moscow. This development comes as Ukraine intensifies attacks on Russian energy facilities, disrupting a significant portion of its refining capacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
