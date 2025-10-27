Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Calls for Orderly Garh Ganga Mela Preparations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath focused on public grievances and festival preparations, discussing strategic measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the Garh Ganga Mela 2025. Stressing on cultural appropriateness and safety, he met with central leaders and directed local officials to enhance public services and festival arrangements in Hapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:04 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during Janta Darshan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's engagement with citizens through a 'Janta Darshan' event in Lucknow highlighted his commitment to addressing public issues promptly.

Over the weekend, he met with prominent leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, in Delhi to discuss key political and administrative matters.

In preparation for the Garh Ganga Mela 2025, Adityanath emphasized cultural sensitivity and robust safety measures. He urged officials to ban obscene songs in cultural programs, ensure comprehensive safety measures, and enhance public facilities, aiming for an incident-free and community-centered celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

