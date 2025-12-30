Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Thiruvananthapuram's Electric Buses

Newly elected BJP Mayor VV Rajesh challenges the operation of Thiruvananthapuram's electric buses beyond city limits, alleging misuse by KSRTC. The CPI (M) criticizes his decision to recall the buses, amplifying tensions. This conflict emerges amid recent BJP victories in local elections, disrupting decades of Left control.

In a recent uproar, Thiruvananthapuram's newly elected BJP mayor, VV Rajesh, voiced strong objections to the operation of the city's electric buses outside its limits. Rajesh attributed the misuse of these vehicles to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which he accused of acting under political pressure.

With buses being found at locations like a KSRTC garage in Neyyattinkara, Rajesh questioned how such allocations could occur and firmly stated they would not be tolerated. This stance, however, has drawn criticism from the ruling CPI (M), with Education Minister V Sivankutty dismissing the mayor's concerns.

The controversy surrounding the e-bus project unfolds against a backdrop of newly established political dynamics, as the BJP recently concluded a significant electoral victory in Thiruvananthapuram, disrupting the Left's 40-year control over the city's civic administration.

