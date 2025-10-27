Teenager Set Ablaze: Quarrel Turns into Tragedy in Thane

In a harrowing incident in Thane, a 17-year-old girl sustained severe burn injuries after a juvenile, reportedly following a previous disagreement, set her ablaze. The incident unfolded on October 24 in the Balkum area when the accused visited the girl's residence and allegedly ignited her using a flammable substance.

The girl, who is fighting for her life with 80% burns, is currently receiving treatment at Mumbai's KEM Hospital. Initial treatment was administered at Thane Civil Hospital before she was shifted for advanced care, police stated.

The accused, also 17, has been detained under charges of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. Authorities have registered a case, and following a juvenile court hearing, the accused is now lodged in a remand home.

