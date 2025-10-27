Left Menu

Teenager Set Ablaze: Quarrel Turns into Tragedy in Thane

A 17-year-old girl suffered critical burn injuries in Thane after a juvenile, following a quarrel, allegedly set her on fire. The girl is in critical condition, undergoing treatment in Mumbai. The accused, detained by the police, faces charges of attempt to murder and is in a remand home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a harrowing incident in Thane, a 17-year-old girl sustained severe burn injuries after a juvenile, reportedly following a previous disagreement, set her ablaze. The incident unfolded on October 24 in the Balkum area when the accused visited the girl's residence and allegedly ignited her using a flammable substance.

The girl, who is fighting for her life with 80% burns, is currently receiving treatment at Mumbai's KEM Hospital. Initial treatment was administered at Thane Civil Hospital before she was shifted for advanced care, police stated.

The accused, also 17, has been detained under charges of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. Authorities have registered a case, and following a juvenile court hearing, the accused is now lodged in a remand home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

