Delhi Police Crack Murder Case of UPSC Aspirant, Three Arrested

The Delhi Police have arrested three suspects linked to the murder of UPSC aspirant Ram Kesh Meena. After the victim's body was found in a fire-damaged apartment, an investigation revealed a conspiracy led by his girlfriend, Amrita Chauhan, who confessed to the crime with two others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 12:12 IST
Delhi Police Crack Murder Case of UPSC Aspirant, Three Arrested
Visual of the accused arrested by Delhi Police (Photo: Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police announced on Monday the arrest of three individuals in relation to the murder of a UPSC aspirant. The suspects—Amrita Chauhan (21), Sumit Kashyap (27), and Sandeep Kumar (29)—were detained following meticulous investigative efforts by the Timarpur Police Station team.

The operation, spearheaded by North District officials, successfully recovered some of the deceased's belongings along with mobile phones belonging to the accused. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raja Banthia lauded the team for swiftly resolving the case, revealing that the arrest unraveled a premeditated plot.

The investigation began when authorities responded to a fire at E-60, Gandhi Vihar, where they discovered the charred body of 32-year-old Ram Kesh Meena. Analysis of CCTV footage and phone records implicated Amrita Chauhan in the crime, with further interrogation and raids leading to the arrest of her accomplices. Amrita admitted to the crime, citing her intention to retrieve a hard disc with compromising material as the motive behind the murder.

