Left Menu

Struggling to Survive: China's 'Hairy Crab' Farmers Battle Unpredictable Climate

Xie Dandan and her community of farmers have faced challenges due to climate change impacts on hairy crab cultivation in Yangcheng Lake, China. Rising temperatures and adverse weather events have disrupted breeding cycles, threatening their livelihood. Despite efforts to mitigate losses, the future of this culinary delicacy remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 12:32 IST
Struggling to Survive: China's 'Hairy Crab' Farmers Battle Unpredictable Climate

In the shadow of climate change, Xie Dandan and her fellow farmers have grappled with an unforgiving climate impacting their cultivation of the prized 'hairy crab.' These delicacies, known for their sweet flesh and golden roe, are facing a fight for survival in China's Yangcheng Lake.

Skyrocketing temperatures and extended summers since 2022 have posed challenges for these farmers, whose livelihoods depend on the crabs' sustainable growth. Breeding cycles have been disrupted, with higher temperatures slowing growth and increasing bacterial threats, according to marine environment expert Kenneth Leung.

Despite efforts such as ice blocks to cool waters, and potential solutions like selective breeding, the industry's future remains uncertain. As the community preps for harvest, they know they are at the mercy of the elements, hoping for resilience in the face of climatic adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

 Australia
2
Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

 India
3
India Maritime Week 2025: Bridging Global Waters for Growth and Stability

India Maritime Week 2025: Bridging Global Waters for Growth and Stability

 India
4
Leadership Speculations Stir Karnataka Politics as Election Results Loom

Leadership Speculations Stir Karnataka Politics as Election Results Loom

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025