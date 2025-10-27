Struggling to Survive: China's 'Hairy Crab' Farmers Battle Unpredictable Climate

In the shadow of climate change, Xie Dandan and her fellow farmers have grappled with an unforgiving climate impacting their cultivation of the prized 'hairy crab.' These delicacies, known for their sweet flesh and golden roe, are facing a fight for survival in China's Yangcheng Lake.

Skyrocketing temperatures and extended summers since 2022 have posed challenges for these farmers, whose livelihoods depend on the crabs' sustainable growth. Breeding cycles have been disrupted, with higher temperatures slowing growth and increasing bacterial threats, according to marine environment expert Kenneth Leung.

Despite efforts such as ice blocks to cool waters, and potential solutions like selective breeding, the industry's future remains uncertain. As the community preps for harvest, they know they are at the mercy of the elements, hoping for resilience in the face of climatic adversity.

