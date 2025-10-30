Ghana Launches Decade-Defining Mining Audit to Uncover True Revenue Potential
Ghana, Africa's leading gold producer, initiates its most extensive mining audit in over ten years, aiming to enhance revenue recovery and regulatory oversight. This national audit involves major miners and seeks to boost the sector's contribution to Ghana's economy by enforcing stricter compliance with mining regulations.
Ghana, the top gold producer in Africa, has embarked on its most comprehensive mining audit in a decade, targeting major mining companies to recover lost revenues and tighten oversight, according to a government document obtained by Reuters.
Amid surging commodity prices, governments across West Africa are increasing scrutiny on mining firms to enforce regulatory compliance and protect revenue. On October 20, spot gold prices reached a historic high of $4,380 per troy ounce.
The audit will involve leading gold miners such as Newmont, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Perseus, Asante Gold, and China's Zijin. It will be conducted by government auditors, forensic accountants, and independent consultants, as per an October 13 letter from the Minerals Commission sent via the Ghana Chamber of Mines.
ALSO READ
Balancing Rights and Regulations: Madrassa Hiring Under Scrutiny
Delhi Government Eases Regulations on Overaged Vehicle NOC Applications
NBA Reevaluates Betting Regulations Amid High-Profile Arrests
Pilots Demand Compliance with New Safety Regulations
Sebi's Bold Overhaul: Streamlining Mutual Fund Regulations