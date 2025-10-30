Hungary's Strategic Fuel Reserve Overhaul Amid Sanctions
Hungary's government proposes a legislative amendment allowing the designation of standby filling stations to prioritize fuel supply in emergencies, following reduced operations at MOL's Danube refinery and looming U.S. sanctions on Russian oil majors. The legislation, aiming to minimize operational disruptions, becomes effective January 2026.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's government has drafted legislation to amend stockpiling laws for imported crude and products, enabling the setup of standby filling stations for critical fuel supply during emergencies. This move follows operational disruptions at MOL's Danube refinery due to a fire and precedes imminent U.S. sanctions on major Russian oil firms.
The new sanctions pose a challenge to Hungary's dependence on Russian crude. The draft bill, shared on the government's website, outlines actions for emergency situations. It grants the government authority to prioritize fuel provision via standby filling stations, effective January 1, 2026.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban is actively seeking ways to mitigate the impact of U.S. energy sanctions. He plans to discuss potential exemptions and foster dialogue between the U.S. and Russia during a meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fire and Emergency Dept averts fire near Jammu-Srinagar NH in Udhampur
U.S. Sanctions Relief: Temporary License for Rosneft In Germany
Mumbai's Emergency Plans Under Review After Monorail Snag
Govt Extends Emergency Relief to Weather-Hit South Island Communities
Emergency Landing: Dubai-Bound Flight Diverted Safely