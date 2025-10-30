Hungary's Strategic Fuel Reserve Overhaul Amid Sanctions

Hungary's government has drafted legislation to amend stockpiling laws for imported crude and products, enabling the setup of standby filling stations for critical fuel supply during emergencies. This move follows operational disruptions at MOL's Danube refinery due to a fire and precedes imminent U.S. sanctions on major Russian oil firms.

The new sanctions pose a challenge to Hungary's dependence on Russian crude. The draft bill, shared on the government's website, outlines actions for emergency situations. It grants the government authority to prioritize fuel provision via standby filling stations, effective January 1, 2026.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is actively seeking ways to mitigate the impact of U.S. energy sanctions. He plans to discuss potential exemptions and foster dialogue between the U.S. and Russia during a meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)