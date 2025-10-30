Unity March: Celebrating Sardar Patel's Legacy at 150

In a grand celebration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will host the 'Sardar @150 Unity March'. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the event on October 31, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, or National Unity Day, to emphasize the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The procession, initiated at 7:30 a.m. from the Sardar Patel statue in Naranpura, will traverse significant routes including Sardar Patel Stadium Road and CG Road before concluding at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Ashram Road. The initiative symbolizes national integration and unity.

Expected dignitaries include Mayor Pratibha Jain, Minister Darshna Vaghela, and several members of Parliament. Sardar Patel, known as India's 'Iron Man', played a crucial role in unifying 562 princely states, eventually shaping the Republic of India. His birth anniversary has been commemorated as National Unity Day since 2014, often highlighted by nationwide 'Run for Unity' events.