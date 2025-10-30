Left Menu

Unity March: Celebrating Sardar Patel's Legacy at 150

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation organizes the 'Sardar @150 Unity March' on October 31, marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. Starting at 7:30 a.m., the march celebrates National Unity Day, promoting the 'Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat' message with participation from civic leaders and citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:48 IST
Unity March: Celebrating Sardar Patel's Legacy at 150
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo: CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand celebration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will host the 'Sardar @150 Unity March'. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the event on October 31, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, or National Unity Day, to emphasize the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The procession, initiated at 7:30 a.m. from the Sardar Patel statue in Naranpura, will traverse significant routes including Sardar Patel Stadium Road and CG Road before concluding at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Ashram Road. The initiative symbolizes national integration and unity.

Expected dignitaries include Mayor Pratibha Jain, Minister Darshna Vaghela, and several members of Parliament. Sardar Patel, known as India's 'Iron Man', played a crucial role in unifying 562 princely states, eventually shaping the Republic of India. His birth anniversary has been commemorated as National Unity Day since 2014, often highlighted by nationwide 'Run for Unity' events.

