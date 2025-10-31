Delhi's Disappearing Daughters: A Persistent Gender Gap

The latest data from the Delhi Police indicate a troubling trend: women and girls are the majority of those reported missing. As of October 15, 2023, they accounted for 61% of the nearly 20,000 missing individuals, highlighting a persistent issue of gender imbalance.

The statistics reveal that among children, particularly teenagers, girls are disproportionately affected. This year, 78% of the missing teenagers were girls, sparking concern over their vulnerability. Even though a significant proportion were located, the overall data underlines a systemic issue.

A decade-long analysis reinforces this concern, showing a consistently high percentage of missing females in Delhi. The data support calls for enhanced security measures and societal interventions to address the root causes behind this worrying phenomenon.

(With inputs from agencies.)