Delhi's Disappearing Daughters: A Persistent Gender Gap

Women and girls dominate the list of reported missing persons in Delhi. In 2023, they accounted for 61% of the missing cases. Teenage girls were notably affected, underscoring a persistent gender imbalance over the past decade, as pointed out in the Delhi Police data.

The latest data from the Delhi Police indicate a troubling trend: women and girls are the majority of those reported missing. As of October 15, 2023, they accounted for 61% of the nearly 20,000 missing individuals, highlighting a persistent issue of gender imbalance.

The statistics reveal that among children, particularly teenagers, girls are disproportionately affected. This year, 78% of the missing teenagers were girls, sparking concern over their vulnerability. Even though a significant proportion were located, the overall data underlines a systemic issue.

A decade-long analysis reinforces this concern, showing a consistently high percentage of missing females in Delhi. The data support calls for enhanced security measures and societal interventions to address the root causes behind this worrying phenomenon.

