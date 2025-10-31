Left Menu

Aptus Value Housing Finance Sees Robust Q2 with 24% Profit Surge

Aptus Value Housing Finance reported a 24% rise in net profit for Q2, reaching Rs 227 crore. Business growth boosted income to Rs 554 crore. Disbursements increased by 24%, while Assets Under Management grew by 22%. A marginal rise in delinquency was observed, with GNPAs at 1.55%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India, a mortgage firm based in Chennai, has posted a 24% increase in net profit, amounting to Rs 227 crore for the second quarter ending in September. The rise in profit can be attributed to significant business growth.

The firm reported a substantial increase in total income, which escalated to Rs 554 crore from Rs 435 crore the previous year. Interest income hopped to Rs 472 crore compared to Rs 405 crore a year earlier, indicating strong business momentum.

Despite a slight uptick in delinquency, the company saw a boost in Assets Under Management (AUM), which increased by 22% to Rs 11,767 crore. Aiming for Rs 25,000 crore AUM in the medium term, MD P Balaji remained optimistic about sustaining growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

