Left Menu

Bank Credit Trends Show Slower Growth in Industrial Sector

RBI data reveals a slowdown in bank credit growth to the industrial sector, recording a 7.3% rise in September. Non-food credit expanded by 10.2% year-on-year. Double-digit growth persisted in smaller industries, while credit to NBFCs decreased. Personal loan growth also decelerated significantly over the past year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:48 IST
Bank Credit Trends Show Slower Growth in Industrial Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

According to recent data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the growth in bank credit to the industrial sector moderated to 7.3% in September, down from 8.9% in the same period the previous year.

The RBI's release highlighted that non-food bank credit expanded by 10.2% year-on-year as of September 19, 2025, a decrease from 13% growth in the same fortnight in 2024. This annual publication involves contributions from 41 commercial banks, which together account for 95% of total non-food credit issuance.

The data further revealed that while credit to major industries showed solid growth, particularly in engineering, infrastructure, textiles, and transport, segments such as agriculture and allied activities and the service industry also reported significant increases. Meanwhile, the growth in credit to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) slowed, despite robust performance in sectors like tourism and real estate. Personal loan growth also witnessed a slowdown, mainly due to reduced expansion in vehicle and credit card loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025