Zero Mass Empanelled to Boost Financial Inclusion with Bank of Maharashtra

Zero Mass, a subsidiary of BLS E-Services, has been appointed as a corporate business correspondent by the Bank of Maharashtra to enhance financial inclusion. This collaboration aims to provide financial services to underserved communities and expand the bank’s reach to 20,000 outlets across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Zero Mass, a subsidiary of BLS E-Services, has been empanelled as a corporate business correspondent by the Bank of Maharashtra to further expand financial inclusion across India.

Acquired by BLS E-Services in 2022, Zero Mass Private Limited specializes in banking correspondent operations. The firm operates an extensive network of service points for various banks, furthering essential customer services.

The collaboration targets underserved populations, aiming to significantly enhance the company's mission of inclusive financial security. The Bank of Maharashtra plans to extend its reach to 20,000 Business Correspondent outlets nationwide, delivering services such as account opening and cash transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

