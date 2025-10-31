Haryana's Green Revolution: Decomposer Initiative to Transform Agriculture

In a significant move towards sustainable agriculture, Haryana's Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana revealed plans to use decomposer wettable powder for managing crop residue, mitigating stubble burning, and improving soil fertility.

During a high-powered purchase committee meeting, the approval for procuring 75,000 packets of Pusa decomposer wettable powder was granted. Rana announced that these will be distributed free of cost, benefiting 75,000 acres of paddy fields initially.

By breaking down stubble and other waste into high-quality compost, the initiative not only aids soil enrichment but also reduces reliance on chemical fertilizers. The trial results will determine future scale-up decisions, enhancing both environmental and farmers' economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)