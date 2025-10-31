Left Menu

Haryana's Green Revolution: Decomposer Initiative to Transform Agriculture

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana announced the use of decomposer wettable powder to manage agricultural waste. This initiative aims to enhance soil fertility and eliminate crop residue burning. Initially, 75,000 acres of paddy fields will benefit, potentially boosting farmers' income while reducing chemical fertiliser dependence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:36 IST
Haryana's Green Revolution: Decomposer Initiative to Transform Agriculture
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards sustainable agriculture, Haryana's Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana revealed plans to use decomposer wettable powder for managing crop residue, mitigating stubble burning, and improving soil fertility.

During a high-powered purchase committee meeting, the approval for procuring 75,000 packets of Pusa decomposer wettable powder was granted. Rana announced that these will be distributed free of cost, benefiting 75,000 acres of paddy fields initially.

By breaking down stubble and other waste into high-quality compost, the initiative not only aids soil enrichment but also reduces reliance on chemical fertilizers. The trial results will determine future scale-up decisions, enhancing both environmental and farmers' economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025