Fashion Brands Fuel Rooftop Solar Boom in Bangladesh's Garment Sector

The garment industry in Bangladesh is emerging as a vital player in the country's energy transition by adopting rooftop solar energy solutions, particularly due to limited land availability. Under pressure to adopt sustainable practices from global fashion brands, textile suppliers are turning to roof spaces for solar power solutions.

With financing often a significant barrier for smaller factories, new initiatives are targeting this challenge. Fashion brands like Bestseller, in collaboration with solar energy companies such as SOLShare, are investing in rooftop solar projects to foster small and medium-sized enterprises' capacity expansion without the financial burden.

Efforts like the Greener Garments Initiative have achieved over seven megawatt-peak in installations, indicating significant growth. These approaches facilitate smaller factories' participation in the clean energy sector while aligning with the emissions reduction goals of major brands, creating a blueprint for sustainable industrial practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)