Rising Flames of Dissent: Corruption Scandal Sparks Outrage in Albania

Protesters in Tirana escalated tensions on Monday by hurling petrol bombs at the government building housing Prime Minister Edi Rama's office. The unrest comes after the deputy prime minister was indicted for alleged corruption.

Facing accusations of misusing state funds for infrastructure projects, Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku has dismissed the charges as 'falsehoods' and pledged full cooperation with the judiciary. Meanwhile, the Special Prosecution Office has requested the lifting of her parliamentary immunity to allow for her arrest.

Monday's protest saw demonstrators expressing their outrage, citing the theft of millions in public funds as their grievance. Police, clad in riot gear, guarded government facilities without engaging the protesters. Balluku, also the Minister of Infrastructure, oversees extensive projects including roads and tunnels.

