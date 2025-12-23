Tensions Rise Over Venezuela's Oil Tanker Crisis

Tensions in Venezuela's oil industry reached new heights on Monday as tanker loading activity decreased, mainly due to U.S. enforcement measures against two additional ships. The moves highlight the struggle of the state-run PDVSA to recover from a recent cyberattack.

The U.S. Coast Guard recently seized a supertanker under sanctions and attempted to intercept two more vessels tied to Venezuela, intensifying scrutiny and fear among shipping entities. Trump's blanket sanctions on oil tankers have caused vessel owners to exercise extreme caution.

Panama has taken action against one of the intercepted supertankers for violating its maritime laws, stripping it of registration due to name alterations and transponder disconnection. Meanwhile, oil prices have surged as Venezuelan exports stall, further fueled by U.S. strategies aimed at destabilizing the Maduro regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)