360 BIZ: Revolutionizing Employee Benefits with Digital Ease

PNB MetLife India, a prominent player in the life insurance sector, has unveiled 360 BIZ, a groundbreaking digital platform that promises to transform group insurance and employee benefits management for businesses.

360 BIZ aims to streamline processes while enhancing the employee experience, providing comprehensive coverage and flexible benefits seamlessly integrated into a single digital platform. It offers features like group term life, critical illness coverage, and voluntary life insurance benefits that cater to both employer and employee needs.

According to Sameer Bansal, MD & CEO of PNB MetLife, the platform stands as a testament to meaningful innovation, empowering organizations with real-time dashboards for efficient benefits administration. Employees gain access to robust engagement tools, health programs, and personalized insurance options, all designed to promote financial preparedness and well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)